Anthony Ramos talks new music, watching himself in ‘Hamilton’ and more

Anthony Ramos consistently asks himself one question upon signing onto a project: “How am I giving back to people?” The 28-year-old entertainer, who catapulted to stardom after playing in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, is incredibly thoughtful about the art he releases into the world. This moral is palpable in his latest project: a recreation of the iconic song If You Want Me To Stay with fellow vocalist Ari Lennox. The powerhouse pair laid down a smooth rendition of the track, in partnership with The Main Street Alliance and Crown Royal, intent on raising awareness for a cause close to their hearts.

We caught up with Anthony to discuss this philanthropic venture, his groundbreaking upcoming projects and what it was like for him to stream Hamilton at home amidst a global pandemic.

©Crown Royal Anthony Ramos and Ari Lennox recreated the timeless song ‘If You Want Me To Stay’ for a worthwhile cause

HOLA!: First of all, we’ve been listening to your song Stop nonstop. How ironic is it that you release music about slowing down and then the entire world slows down?

Anthony Ramos: I wrote the song on March 3, flew home to New York on March 4 and then two weeks later the world stopped. And I was like, ‘this is bananas. I wrote a song about the time.’

I’m really trying to be conscientious of where my mind is at. It’s really a song about not going somewhere else before you have to get there. It’s in the lyrics. All the things I wish I knew how to do well.

Speaking of new songs, your collaboration with Crown Royal is beyond inspiring. Can you tell me a bit about the process of reimagining Sly and the Family Stone’s iconic song If You Want Me To Stay?

It was fire. When Crown hit me up about wanting to team up and do this, I was really excited. I felt like this was a dope way to have art intersect with things that matter to me. It’s always dope when art, and the things that you value in life, and the messages you want to put out into the world meet in the middle. This message of generosity, of giving.

Ari Lennox is so amazing... a voice like you wouldn’t believe. Witnessing her work live is a whole other vibe. In the booth we were having a dialogue. We basically got up in the studio that day and said, ‘yo just give us an hour or two to figure out the format of the song and how we’re gonna sing it.’ We put it together that day, which is wild. In a few hours. We sliced and diced and just started cutting vocals. There was so much love in the room.

Karena Evans is such an incredible director too. She’s so gifted and talented, and such a sweet human being. It was awesome. We got that whole song done in like a week.

Wow. And now people can give back simply by listening to and enjoying the song.

Stream the song! Stream it, stream it, stream it. Every time you stream the song you’re helping and giving back. You’re contributing to a business having a shot to stay open. That’s what you’re doing every time you stream the song, yo. Wash the dishes, go take out the trash - keep the song playing in the background! Listen to the song, but even put it on when you gotta leave the house - for people that aren’t concerned about their electric bill. You know what I’m saying? Keep it on rotate!