Patricia Manterola’s ex-husband and former member of Garibaldi, Xavier Ortiz, died

Xavier Ortiz, former member of Garibaldi and Patricia Manterola’s ex-husband, passed away today at the age of 48. His friend and former partner Sergio Meyer confirmed the news. Cause of death has not been revealed as of the publishing of this article.

“With deep sadness and great pain, I report the death of my dear brother and great colleague of the Garibaldi Group and actor, Xavier Ortiz. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the arts community. #QEPD,” reads the tweet from Mayer.



Con profunda tristeza y gran dolor, informo del fallecimiento de mi querido hermano y gran compañero del Grupo Garibaldi y actor, Xavier Ortiz.

Mis sinceras condolencias a su familia, amigas y amigos, y la comunidad artística. #QEPD — Sergio Mayer Bretón (@SergioMayerb) September 7, 2020

Mayer also shared a video post on Instagram to express his deep sadness in response to this unfortunate event.

“I am using this platform to tell you that I am hurt, devastated by the loss of a great friend, a brother. There are brothers who are by blood and there are brothers who are chosen during life, and he was my brother because we both decided it that way. I share with you the unfortunate loss of my brother Xavier Ortiz, whom many of you know as ‘El Conejo’, Garibaldi’s companion and brother. I love you Xavier,” he expressed.



Ortiz was also a model, producer and television presenter. Although he was always linked to the entertainment world, he also finished his higher education studies, graduating as a dental surgeon. According to ‘Ventaneando,’ the actor was struggling with depression. He was facing an economic crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He was unemployed, which is why he was forced to sell antibacterial gel, masks and other hygiene products.



Ortiz was married to Manterola for 5 years until their divorce in 2014. At the end of their marriage, they stated that the reasons for this breakup were due to the fact that each had decided to go their own separate ways.

