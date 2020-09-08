Univision's "Mira Quien Baila: All Stars" - Finale

Belinda and Christian Nodal are ‘INked’ love

The couple got tattoos in celebration of their anniversary

 Belinda  and  Christian Nodal could not hide their relationship, which started after their participation in ‘La Voz Mexico’ (The Voice). This new couple is going all out. ﻿They went to ‘Ollie Tattoo Studio’ in Quincy, Washington.

Nodal tattooed Belinda’s eyes on his abdomen. They both shared videos of the process. The tattoo artist Ollie Venegas was inspired by an image of the Mexican pop star.

After many rumors, the famous couple confirmed their relationship in August﻿. They met during the recording of the second season of ‘La Voz Mexico’ that premiered on June 2.

The relationship between Belinda and Nodal seems very solid. What is next? They also tattooed the number 4 (allegedly the day the relationship started). In addition, Belinda’s ankle shows the initials of her boyfriend (CN) inside a heart.

Fans are surprised! Belinda has never been this open with her previous relationships. She is openly showing her love. The heart tattoo has its own history, as Nodal said in an interview, that this heart would be completed when she met the love of her life.

Again, Nodal assured that he did not rule out marrying her. He thanked God for having met Belinda at this stage of his life, where he felt more mature, and ready to value her blessings.

Some fans were unhappy with the posts. Nodal wrote a message on Twitter regarding his attitude towards life: “Me vale, de Maná, is the main mood of my life.” He posted the message while his tattoos were creating a stir on social media.

  

