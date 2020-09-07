Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seen outside for the first time since becoming parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been keeping things quiet since the birth of their first child, not even announcing the fact that they had a baby on either of their social media pages. Since they’re staying private while they spend quality time with their brand new bundle of joy, it’s been a while since we’ve seen the couple out and about--but this weekend, the new parents finally ventured out of the house.

Los Angeles is going through a serious heat wave right now, with temperatures in some parts of the city reaching as high as 121 degrees on Sunday, the hottest temperature ever recorded at an official weather station in Los Angeles County. Despite such intense weather, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas still decided to take a stroll outside, marking the first time they’ve been spotted out since adopting the titles mom and dad.

The couple kept things casual as they walked along the street hand-in-hand. Both wearing black masks and sunglasses, Sophie rocked a striped T-shirt, some wide-legged white pants, and a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s. Joe embraced the heat donning all black including a Lacoste hoodie, some black shorts, and a pair of black Nike sneakers. He’s also wearing the same blond hairdo he debuted on Instagram just last month.

©Splash News

Since expanding their family, the first-time parents are keeping info about their little one on the down low, but an insider previously shared that the couple was soaking up every moment possible with their daughter.



“They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie,” the insider revealed to E! News following the birth of their baby, Willa. According to the insider, the two have been “so excited to be parents,” and they‘ve ”been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off.” The insider went on to say, “Everyone is very excited for them.”

News broke back in February that Sophie and Joe were expecting their first child. The couple never publicly commented on the baby announcement, and it was only last month that Sophie actually referred to Joe as her “baby daddy” in an Instagram caption.

This summer, along with celebrating the birth of their baby girl, they also got to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. The Game of Thrones star married the singer for a second time last June in a beautiful ceremony in France. Their fairytale reception took place just a month after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.