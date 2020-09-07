The cutest! Olympia cheers on her tennis pro mom, Serena Williams

It’s been a week since the U.S. Open kicked off on August 31 and although there isn’t a live spectator audience this year, one little fan, in particular, has caught our attention - tennis champ, Serena Williams ’s daughter, Olympia .
Over the weekend at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, the 38-year-old tennis pro’s husband, Alexis Ohanian brought their little girl to watch her mom play. The adorable three-year-old was seen wearing a U.S. Open lanyard over her little ensemble, admirably watching and cheering on her mom. In another photo, Olympia is seen wearing a shiny pink tutu with matching pink pom hair ties holding her two little buns.
As if the little toddler couldn’t get any cuter, in a video clip from the Saturday match where Williams versed Sloane Stephens in the Women’s Singles third-round match, Olympia is seen pointing and waving to her mom on the court. The three-year-old shouted, “Mama!” and her famous mom waved back after taking a sip of water. To make the moment even more precious, Ohanian was seen wearing a face mask that read “Girl Dad.”
Of course, Olympia was a stylish little girl at the match wearing, jeans, a t-shirt, a denim jacket, and her hair in two little ponytails decorated with yellow and pink poms, and a face mask.
In a post-match interview, Williams is asked what she hoped Olympia saw in the match from her mother. The 38-year-old responded saying, “Well I forgot she was coming out, so I hope that she saw her mama fighting.” Williams then paused and said “Hi baby,” to her daughter sitting in the stands on her dad’s lap. She continued, “I didn’t think she was paying attention between you and me, she may have been playing with some princesses upstairs,” causing the interviewer to laugh.
Luckily, Williams won the match against Stephens, according to NBC.
In a post-match press conference, Williams also mentioned being a mom competing in the tournament this year. “I‘m so happy that there are so many moms in the event, obviously, because I’m one. I have a totally new respect for moms. I would never have thought that I would be playing as a mom. The plus is that one day your daughter can say she was there. Whether she remembers or not, I’m always going to have pictures. But other than that, it’s all minus. I’m not with her, I’m not around her and it’s hard. For me, it’s hard because I spend a tremendous amount of time with her. So, on that note, I’m going to go be with her. Thank you.”