The cutest! Olympia cheers on her tennis pro mom, Serena Williams

It’s been a week since the U.S. Open kicked off on August 31 and although there isn’t a live spectator audience this year, one little fan, in particular, has caught our attention - tennis champ, Serena Williams ’s daughter, Olympia .

Over the weekend at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, the 38-year-old tennis pro’s husband, Alexis Ohanian brought their little girl to watch her mom play. The adorable three-year-old was seen wearing a U.S. Open lanyard over her little ensemble, admirably watching and cheering on her mom. In another photo, Olympia is seen wearing a shiny pink tutu with matching pink pom hair ties holding her two little buns.

As if the little toddler couldn’t get any cuter, in a video clip from the Saturday match where Williams versed Sloane Stephens in the Women’s Singles third-round match, Olympia is seen pointing and waving to her mom on the court. The three-year-old shouted, “Mama!” and her famous mom waved back after taking a sip of water. To make the moment even more precious, Ohanian was seen wearing a face mask that read “Girl Dad.”