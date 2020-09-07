Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed the outdoors with Justin and Hailey Bieber at an Idaho lake house

It seems that there is no slowing things down when it comes to Kendall Jenner and her relationship with her new beau, NBA player Devin Booker. This summer the pair have been seen out and about together at restaurants, lounging on the beach, and shopping at pet stores. Now, the young couple celebrated the holiday weekend in Idaho with friends.

According to an eyewitness and E! Online, the 24-year-old model stayed in a lakefront home in Idaho with a group of friends, all enjoying summer activities. “They had a good time playing on the dock and swimming in the lake every day. They spent all of their time outdoors relaxing and being in nature,” a source told E! News.

©GrosbyGroup

Friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber visited Jenner at the lake house and joined in on the summer fun. The group played golf, tennis, and were even spotted playing on the dock and swimming, according to the photos taken.