Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed the outdoors with Justin and Hailey Bieber at an Idaho lake house

It seems that there is no slowing things down when it comes to Kendall Jenner and her relationship with her new beau, NBA player Devin Booker. This summer the pair have been seen out and about together at restaurants, lounging on the beach, and shopping at pet stores. Now, the young couple celebrated the holiday weekend in Idaho with friends.
According to an eyewitness and E! Online, the 24-year-old model stayed in a lakefront home in Idaho with a group of friends, all enjoying summer activities. “They had a good time playing on the dock and swimming in the lake every day. They spent all of their time outdoors relaxing and being in nature,” a source told E! News.
Friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber visited Jenner at the lake house and joined in on the summer fun. The group played golf, tennis, and were even spotted playing on the dock and swimming, according to the photos taken.
Jenner has shared to Instagram a few photos documenting her adventures in Idaho. According to her posts, the model seemed to be enjoying nature and having a change of scenery. She captioned one of her Instagram photos, “i 💛 lakes,” and Biber commented, “and lakes 💜 YOU.”
The source told E! News, “They also went on a hike and got some exercise together. Everyone had such a nice vacation and loved living the lake life. They all talked about how they want to come back again soon.
The Biebers, Jenner and Booker seem to be spending a lot of time together as couples. We saw the Biebers visit Jenner at the Malibu beach house, where Booker also stayed, that the Kardashian-Jenner family rented for the summer, and then the 24-year-old model was spotted going to a birthday party at the pop star and his wife’s house.
Although neither Jenner nor Booker have officially confirmed their relationship yet, it’s quite obvious that the two lovebirds are dating. We’ve been keeping a close eye on these two since April when we first saw them photographed by TMZ on a road trip together.
Then, there was the flirty exchange between the couple on Instagram in the comment section of one of Jenner’s Instagram posts. The duo was spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu together and then running errands at a pet store. The model and basketball star were spotted at the Malibu beach house and now they rented the house in Idaho. It seems to us things are certainly heating up between the model and NBA star, but we’ll just have to wait and see what else pans out with these two.