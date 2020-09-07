Cardi B upset with trolls over photoshopped photo of herself, “They are WOMEN!”

Singer, Cardi B is one to never tolerate any negativity from her haters and this time isn’t any different. Over the weekend, the “WAP” rapper posted a side-by-side Instagram picture showing a photo that was photoshopped by someone. She posted the original photo and the one that was altered showing the differences, on Sunday that has now been deleted. The post was dedicated to Cardi’s social media trolls in which she directly called them out for photoshopping her appearance in the photo.

The 27-year-old called out the haters on Instagram by saying, “It’s the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose,” she said.

“And the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago …..That’s why I pray everyday and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumours about me to now photoshopping me trying to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago,” she wrote.

“Like when was the last time I had a nose ring ? And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy? WHAT DONT YA GET …Trying to bring me down and doing f–k s–t to me it’s only going to bring you lil pleasure and laughter for a day or 2 then ya going to get reminded AGAIN AND AGAIN that no matter what ya tried I still came on top ! And the sad s–t is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN!.”

The photo that trolls altered was a paparazzi shot of Cardi purchasing $5,000 worth of gifts for children in Target, according to the Daily Mail. In the photo, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is in a cropped grey hoodie, fitted sweatpants, and black slider sandals.

Prior to this, the 27-year-old faced backlash for her controversial song and accompanied music video, “WAP” that co-starred Megan Thee Stallion. The music video is just as raunchy as the vulgar lyrics. In an interview with i-D, Cardi gave her response to the uproar the song caused. “I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn‘t know it was going to be so controversial, she said.

©iamcardib

She added, “I‘m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world.“