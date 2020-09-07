Don’t miss: online memorial tribute for Broadway star Nick Cordero

A memorial tribute for Nick Cordero , the Broadway star who died from COVID-19 on July 5, ﻿is set to air on broadwayondemand.com on Sunday starting at 7 p.m. EST. Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots has been vocal on Instagram in the days preceding to the tribute.

The memorial will feature appearances from Cordero’s former Broadway castmates, as well as commentary from his friends and family. Photos and videos documenting his life and impact on his community will also be shared, according to Playbill.

The day previous to the tribute, Kloots posted a message on Instagram inviting her followers to watch Sunday’s tribute.

“There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously,” Kloots wrote alongside a photo of her and Cordero.

“You’ve been gone two months today. There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time. Please join me tomorrow in the public memorial for Nick on www.broadwayondemand.com - it will go live 4pm PST/7pm EST. There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously.”

Broadway actor Nick Cordero passed away after a lengthy hospitalization and numerous health complications due to coronavirus. Cordero, Canadian, was just 41 years old. He leaves behind wife Amanda Kloots and son Elvis.

Cordero starred in numerous Broadway plays. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He moved to Los Angeles with his family to perform in the musical Rock of Ages.

Proceeds from Sunday’s tribute will go to the Save the Music Foundation. In addition, Broadway Records announced it would release Cordero’s debut album “Live Your Life” on Sept. 17 — what would have been his 42nd birthday. The proceeds will go to benefit Cordero’s family.