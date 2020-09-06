Chadwick Boseman’s private memorial held by wife with Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan

Family and friends gathered to memorialize the late Chadwick Boseman on Saturday, September 5. According to new photographs obtained by the Sun, which we will not be sharing out of respect for the grieving, loved ones paid their respects to the Black Panther icon seaside in Malibu. Chadwick’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward was joined by a number of famous faces like his co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. The service took place approximately one week after the actor’s tragic death on Friday, August 28.

©GettyImages

Based on the photographs, it’s clear that the memorial was an incredibly heartfelt event. The ocean shimmered in the background as attendees hugged and remembered their friend. A photo of Chadwick was placed alongside a floral display. The service also appeared to include music from a hang drum.

News of Chadwick’s death shocked the world at the end of August, when it was announced he passed away after battling colon cancer in secret. Social media was flooded with tributes to the beloved superhero, but understandably some of his high profile friends took their time before putting any statement out into the world.

A few days after the news broke, Chadwick’s co-star Michael B. Jordan released a moving sentiment on Instagram. “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” he began. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.” He added “I wish we had more time” poetically after each paragraph.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked,” he continued, “and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”