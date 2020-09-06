Halle Berry lifts son Maceo as her workout in adorable video

As families everywhere attempt to prepare for school openings, Halle Berry has some advice for the virtual learners out there. The 54-year-old Oscar-winner shared a hilarious at-home workout video on Friday, September 4 that will keep kids “energized and engaged.” Halle uses her six-year-old son Maceo as a weight in the Instagram video, squatting as she holds him in the air.

Scroll to watch the video

Although this was the only exercise she posted to her main feed, the beauty took to her Instagram Story to share several other ways for parents to incorporate their children. And they do not disappoint!

©@halleberry Halle Berry showed parents how great working out with their kids can be

“Happy #FitnessFriday!” Halle exclaimed in the caption of her video. “With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout! Fun for him and *necessary* for me!” She urged fans to then: “Check stories for my exclusive at home kiddie workout!” Adding: “Enjoy the long weekend!”

The fit mama flaunted three other mommy-son exercises, including: ‘leg raises in table top,” “partial deadlifts” and “hip lifts.” It’s noteworthy that she kept Maceo perfectly balanced in the air for every single one. Halle repped some fierce fitness fashion in the video as well, donning camouflage leggings, a black tee and red bandana.