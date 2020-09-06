Rihanna suffers bad electric scooter accident in L.A.

Rihanna had fans worried after stepping out with a bruised face in L.A. on Friday, September 6. The 32-year-old singer was spotted picking up food at the high-end Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. As staff brought her order out for curbside pickup, photographers captured the star’s injuries, which included a black eye. Unfortunately, several outlets picked up the photos and began circulating them, prompting a rep for the Fenty Beauty creator to speak out and reveal how she retained the injuries.

©GettyImages Rihanna was in an electric scooter accident, but is doing just fine

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” Rihanna‘s rep told PEOPLE.” Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.” That is very lucky!

Clearly these electric riders are no joke. You’ll most likely remember Simon Cowell was trending for his own nasty bout with electric transportation this summer. The 60-year-old judge was apparently testing out his brand new electric bike with his six-year-old son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman at their Malibu home when he fell.

Apparently Simon had “broken his back in a number of places” and needed surgery. After a six-hour procedure he was reportedly “doing fine.” He’s now facing a difficult recovery, involving intensive physical therapy and wearing a back brace for weeks, and maybe months. The TV personality thanked the medical staff who treated him at the time, calling them “some of the nicest people I have ever met.”