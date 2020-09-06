Charlize Theron sent a special message to Keanu Reeves on his birthday

Charlize Theron is Keanu Reeves ’s co-star, but also a very good friend. On his 56th birthday, Theron took to Instagram to pay tribute to one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. She posted a throwback picture of the two of them saying, “I love this handsome human so much! Happy birthday, Keanu. You’re just the best!.” She also said that Keanu is the best human being she knows.

Their long time friendship is not news but it is great to see this sweet message. It’s all love! Theron and Reeves’s first time working together was during the 1997 film ‘The Devil’s Advocate.’ They again worked together ‘Sweet November,’ which was released in 2001.

Fans were excited when Theron posted the message. Comments included, “Two of my favorite people😍,” “when is the atomic blonde/john wick crossover happening??,” or “A John Wick and the Atomic Blonde crossover would be epic 🙌.” These were only a few messages of the thousands received after posting.

In a recent interview with OK Magazine, Reeves was asked about John Wick and how long he plans to play the character. Reeves kept it simple, saying, “As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go.”

The franchise saw its last entry with ‘John Wick: Chaper 3 – Parabellum in 2019,’ which grossed $326.7 million worldwide. The fourth entry is set to hit theaters on May 27th, 2022. This next installment is expected to pick up where the third left off.