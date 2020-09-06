John Travolta’s first family picture since his wife Kelly Preston’s death

This is John Travolta ’s first family pic since his wife Kelly Preston ’s death. The actor is going out with family and friend in Los Angeles. First time he’s been seen in public since his wife, Preston, died in July. The actor looked happy surrounded by family (Travolta‘s daughter, Ella was in the mix) and some famous friends too. They were celebrating the birthday of Brittany Furlan Lee, wife of musician Tommy Lee.
Preston has passed away at the age of 57 after battling breast cancer for two years - a fight she hadn’t disclosed with the public. Travolta , her husband of 29 years, confirmed the sad news on Instagram sharing a stunning photo of the actress along with a heartfelt note. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many… I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. All my love, JT.”
This is the second time Travolta has posted on social media. The first the 66-year old actor honored his late wife Preston with one of her favorite things: dancing. Travolta, famous for his feverish dance moves, swayed along with his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta to pay tribute to their recently deceased loved one. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” he wrote along with a sweet video on Friday, August 21. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”