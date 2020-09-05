Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia wears tutu to US Open and she’s our MVP

Serena Williams has some very special fans at the US Open this year. While the 140th edition of the tennis tournament lacks the usual frenzied energy from jam-packed spectators, tennis stars like 38-year-old pro are permitted to have limited guests. Thankfully, we’ve seen Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian and their adorable daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. The fun-loving duo may be there to support their number one, but little Olympia never fails to steal the show.
The three-year-old shared (well, mom and dad shared) a bright photo of herself outside the stadium to Instagram, writing: “Ready. Set.” She definitely looked ready, repping an official US Open lanyard over her eclectic ensemble. Unsurprisingly, the cutie pie donned a shiny pink tutu for the special outing. We also loved her matching pink pom hair ties, which swept her locks into two little buns.
Papa Alexis shared the photo to his own Story, exclaiming: “I want to be her friend!” He also helped with another post centering on the tiny tot and her famous doll Qai Qai. The pair masked up and pretended to do chores outside on the US Open plaza. Olympia had a toy lawn mower, while CGI Qai Qai held a little pink rake. “Y’all have been asking and yes, I stay masked up!” the caption read.
Three days prior, Qai Qai had another important message for fans. The baby doll posed next to a custom seat cover banner in the US Open’s empty stadium. The banner’s message read: “Black Lives Matter.” Qai Qai smiled beside it, writing in the caption: “read these words and then say it louder for the people in the back!!”
Alexis has been making statements of his own at the renowned event. While seated in the stadium, he was filmed wearing a mask that had “VOTE NOV3” embroidered on. We love a prominent family that puts out good messages!