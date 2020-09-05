Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia wears tutu to US Open and she’s our MVP

Serena Williams has some very special fans at the US Open this year. While the 140th edition of the tennis tournament lacks the usual frenzied energy from jam-packed spectators, tennis stars like 38-year-old pro are permitted to have limited guests. Thankfully, we’ve seen Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian and their adorable daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. The fun-loving duo may be there to support their number one, but little Olympia never fails to steal the show.

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams shared this photo of her daughter watching her play

The three-year-old shared (well, mom and dad shared) a bright photo of herself outside the stadium to Instagram, writing: “Ready. Set.” She definitely looked ready, repping an official US Open lanyard over her eclectic ensemble. Unsurprisingly, the cutie pie donned a shiny pink tutu for the special outing. We also loved her matching pink pom hair ties, which swept her locks into two little buns.