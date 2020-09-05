Sofia Vergara reveals obsession that makes husband Joe ‘really mad’ and it’s very relatable

Sofia Vergara opened up about life in lockdown and giving back during the latest installment of TIME100 Talks on Thursday, September 3. The 48-year-old star took part in a discussion about learning from crises alongside Kiva CEO Neville Crawley. Sofia has been working with Kiva throughout the pandemic to support small business and raise money for low-income entrepreneurs and students in 77 countries. The Colombian-American star urged her followers to give back and spoke candidly about self-isolating with her family.

©@sofiavergara Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been staying safe inside their lovely home

“Well, when it all started, I think we were all panicking. I was panicking like everybody else,” she said during the virtual chat. “I felt like I was hiding with my family inside the house. I felt very lucky that I was able to be in the comfort of my house. I was having my son, my niece, my dogs… feeding them/ having time with them.”

Sofia had eventually an inspiring realization: “I didn’t have to worry. I could sit in my house and… we could still have all of these things and that’s when I realized we had to do something,” she continued. “And that’s when I realized Kiva could help me help other people. I think it’s important that we support each other.”

Giving back has actually given back to her in an unexpected way, too! “I am obsessed with the news and my husband [ Joe Manganiello ] gets really, really mad,” she said, referencing an addiction that many people have in 2020. “So, I try to focus on things like little stories like the ones we have with Kiva,” she added, making it clear her philanthropy took time away from consuming the media. “A small amount can change the life of a whole family. That amazes me.”

“Today I joined @kiva.org CEO Neville Crawley to discuss micro-finance and the Covid-19 Response Fund,” Sofia wrote on Instagram, afterward. “I am so grateful to everyone who has contributed to the fund and helped us exceed our goal in just 4 months. We have raised over $60M which has helped more than 70,000 people around the world. From small donations to spreading the word to your friends and family, your continued support will help us reach new goals and go a long way in helping those dealing with the devastating effects of this pandemic.”