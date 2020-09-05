Shakira surfs in Spain and we’ve got the ‘thrilling’ video!

Shakira proved she’ll surf whenever, wherever this week. Fresh off the waves of her Maldives family vacation, the 43-year-old superstar shredded gnar at the Wavegarden headquarters in Spain. The cutting-edge engineering company specializes in manufacturing surfing lagoons and artificial waves. Shak, who was clearly game to sharpen her skills, slipped into a wetsuit and took out a yellow surfboard for the day. Fortunately for fans, she shared a video of the adventure to her Instagram.

©@shakira Shaka! Shaka! Shakira loves surfing

“Surfing at the Wavegarden was an absolute thrill!!!” Shakira captioned the surfing video, which has already been viewed over 2.4 million times. “I’m ripping today!” she said good-naturedly at the start of her clip. Set to the tune of her and Black Eyed Peas’ song Girl Like Me, the montage captures Shakira riding waves and celebrating after. “That was awesome!” she can be heard exclaiming at the end.

This is certainly not Shakira’s first time riding waves. The Colombian star squeezed in some hang loose time while in the Maldives with her family a week prior. Shakira and her love Gerard Piqué , who also surfs, treated their two children Milan and Sasha to a stay at the heavenly waterfront Waldorf Astoria there. “This is one of the sweetest places on earth,” she wrote on Instagram.