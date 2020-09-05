Disney finally released the long-awaited live-action Mulan on Friday. The newest adaptation of the 1998 film was released on its Disney+ subscription service and can be purchased for $29.99 for unlimited viewings.
Mulan was set to release in theaters before the outbreak of COVID-19 and was pushed 3 times before finally landing on the Disney Plus platform. There have been several success stories with live-action remakes and some that left viewers confused *cough* Cats *cough.* Before you spend money watching any of them, here are the top 10 best live-action Disney movies to date, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
10. Lion King (2019)
The anticipated remake reached $1.6 billion in the worldwide market, officially making it the seventh-highest-grossing movie in history. It has a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
9. Maleficient (2014)
Starring Angelina Jolie , the live-action version and companion of Snow White has been called ‘a retelling done right.” The film reached 758.5 million at the box office and has a score of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.
8. Aladdin (2019)
After it was announced that Will Smith would be joining the cast of hotties in Aladdin as the genie, fans knew it would be good. The film reached a whopping 1.051 billion at the box office and has 57% on Rotten Tomatoes.
7. Lady and the Tramp (2019)
The retelling of the timeless and precious 1955 movie didn’t let anyone down. It was the first live-action film they released on the Disney Plus platform and not in theaters. It has a score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes.
6. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
The remake of this classic had a lot of pressure to be done right, But with an A list actress like Emma Watson as the lead, it reached 1.264 billion at the box office. It has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%.
5. Christopher Robin (2018)
The adorable live adaptation of Christopher Robin, Pooh, and all their best friends had people tear eyed just watching the trailer. Starring Ewan Mcgregor, it has a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
4. Rudyard Kipling‘s The Jungle Book (1994)
The original Jungle Book was already live-action and it’s continued to show its dominance! Made in 1994 the film is still sitting in the top 4 with a score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.
3. Mulan (2020)
The most recent live-action release quickly rose to the top with a score of 82%.
2. Cinderella (2015)
The adaption of the classic princess film did great at the box office and reached 542.4 million. Lily James played the lead role of “Ella.” It has Rotten Tomatoes score of 84%
1. The Jungle Book (2016)
The success of both the original and recent adaptation of The Jungle Book is proof of how brilliant the story is. It grossed over $966 million worldwide making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2016. It won several awards for Best Visual Effects including the 2017 Academy Award. It has an incredible Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%.