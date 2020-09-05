Disney finally released the long-awaited live-action Mulan on Friday. The newest adaptation of the 1998 film was released on its Disney+ subscription service and can be purchased for $29.99 for unlimited viewings.

Mulan was set to release in theaters before the outbreak of COVID-19 and was pushed 3 times before finally landing on the Disney Plus platform. There have been several success stories with live-action remakes and some that left viewers confused *cough* Cats *cough.* Before you spend money watching any of them, here are the top 10 best live-action Disney movies to date, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10. Lion King (2019)

The anticipated remake reached $1.6 billion in the worldwide market, officially making it the seventh-highest-grossing movie in history. It has a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. Maleficient (2014)

Starring Angelina Jolie , the live-action version and companion of Snow White has been called ‘a retelling done right.” The film reached 758.5 million at the box office and has a score of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.



8. Aladdin (2019)

After it was announced that Will Smith would be joining the cast of hotties in Aladdin as the genie, fans knew it would be good. The film reached a whopping 1.051 billion at the box office and has 57% on Rotten Tomatoes.

