Tyra Banks has been getting shade as the new ‘Dancing With The Stars’ host

After the recent announcement that Dancing With The Stars new host is Tyra Banks, ex-host Tom Bergeron has been throwing shade at the series online. On Wednesday the upcoming 29th season’s host and cast were revealed on social media. Rapper Nelly, ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Strause, ‘Tiger Kings’ Carol Baskin, ‘Catfish’ host Nev Schulmam, former NFL player Vernon Davis and ice skater Johnny Weir will be joining the cast. Banks was not only announced as the show’s new host, but she is there to stay as an executive producer. Bergeron confirmed that he and co-host Erin Andrew were fired from the show after “an incredible 15-year run” in July.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

It’s been a few months but Bergeron is still feeling salty. Last week he updated his Twitter bio to say “Former Co-Host of “Footwork With the Famous.”

Tom Bergeron is the best. pic.twitter.com/qo40ryjvqA — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) September 2, 2020

And this week Bergeron mocked the show‘s promo that featured Banks with disco ball lips and uploaded a photo on Twitter holding a disco ball captioned, “This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on the mouth. One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck.” It might be all fun and games but several die-hard Bergeron fans tweeted that they would stop watching the show and that Banks needed to “sit down.”