Beyoncé, Serena Williams will be recognized as superheroes in a graphic novel

Do you know what Beyoncé , Serena Williams , U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg , U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, activist Emma Gonzalez , disability rights advocate Judith Heumann, Edith Windsor, Marsha P. Johnson, Janelle Monae, Tig Notaro, Keiko Agena, Dominque Dawes, virologist Shi Zhengli, Teara Fraser and Ellen Ochoa have in common?

They all are powerful in their field. They walk through life wearing their invisible capes, and they make a positive impact on people’s lives like real-life superheroes; plus, their legacy will also be immortalized in a book from now on.

New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson makes every little girl and woman dreams come true in a graphic novel. Edited by Anderson and illustrated by a phenomenal group of artists and written by equally talented authors, the anthology will be telling the story of contemporary Wonder Women -- and how they‘ve changed our world.

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation,” wrote the author. “We‘ll be presenting tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, sports, activism, diplomacy, and more!”

DC Comics released the list of all the creators involved in the project: