Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises fans and buys custom-carved ‘Terminator’ pipe

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows appreciation for his fans once again, this time online, as the 73-year-old Hollywood star found a unique carved pipe made by one of his fans, with a very artistic touch, showcasing his popular ‘Terminator’ character, to which the iconic actor replied, “Wow. This is fantastic. It is beautiful. Would you sell this to me?”

The beautifully made pipe was posted by user RadonLab on Reddit, a network based on people’s interests, showcased as a collectible piece for fans of the famous movie.

The artist of the carved pipe replied to Schwarzenegger and wrote, “I would like to give you this pipe. It would be a great honor for me. How can I contact you?,” to which Arnold responded, “If you insist on giving it to me I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it.”

Fans of the actor and the movie were surprised and thrilled when they found out about the exchange, which led to a viral tweet written by Arnold that stated “It is a fantastic gift,” followed by comments praising the actor for his kindness and appreciation. The bodybuilding legend ultimately sent an autographed photo of himself and signed, “To Radon, Thank you for the great pipe! Arnold Schwarzenegger,” and added on the Reddit thread, “I love it. You’re really talented and I can’t thank you enough!”

Schwarzenegger has been spotted around Southern California enjoying summer and staying active, as well as updating his followers on social media with his workout routines.