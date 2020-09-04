Armie Hammer sparks romance rumors with Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer sparks dating rumors with Rumer Willis as they were seen out on a walk around Los Angeles, causing commotion among fans as the 34-year-old actor had his arm wrapped around the actress’ waist, smiling and enjoying their time together. The recently divorced star of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ announced his split with Elizabeth Chambers three months ago after ten years of marriage, on an Instagram post.

The two celebrities were caught by the paparazzi going for a public stroll with color coordinated face masks looking coupled-up, and as much as Hammer seems to be readjusting to the single life, there’s not an official statement about a new relationship on the horizon with the 32-year-old actress, and daughter of iconic Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Sources close to Armie, explained that he is actually not “dating or in a relationship with anyone,” adding that he and Elizabeth Chambers “were together since his early 20’s so he isn’t looking for a relationship now.”

Even though we are not sure if the actor will be dating someone in the future, we can assure he’s doing wonderful work co-parenting alongside his former wife, as they both wrote on social media following their divorce, “our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.” Chambers also took a moment to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram last month, posting a family photo together and writing, “Happy 34th birthday, you are loved.”