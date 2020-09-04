39 Songs to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday based on your mood

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and obviously, we don’t mean Christmas, but Beyoncé ’s birthday. Today, September 4, the mom of three, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress, businesswoman, trendsetter, and filmmaker — phew — turns 39 years old, and you better know that we are going to spend our Labor Day weekend celebrating her.

You can honor Queen Bey many ways, even if you are feeling overwhelmingly “meh.” The real story is that Beyoncé is an excellent pick-me-up through her music, and no matter how you are feeling, you always will be able to find something relatable in her repertoire.

Whether you want to spend your weekend singing to love or letting everyone know that you are Black and proud, we made things easy for you. We divided 39 songs into five categories so you can celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday based on your mood.

Are you feeling empowered?