39 Songs to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday based on your mood

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and obviously, we don’t mean Christmas, but Beyoncé ’s birthday. Today, September 4, the mom of three, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress, businesswoman, trendsetter, and filmmaker — phew — turns 39 years old, and you better know that we are going to spend our Labor Day weekend celebrating her.
You can honor Queen Bey many ways, even if you are feeling overwhelmingly “meh.” The real story is that Beyoncé is an excellent pick-me-up through her music, and no matter how you are feeling, you always will be able to find something relatable in her repertoire.
Whether you want to spend your weekend singing to love or letting everyone know that you are Black and proud, we made things easy for you. We divided 39 songs into five categories so you can celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday based on your mood.
Are you feeling empowered?
You know your worth. You are resilient. You are beautiful and smart, creative, and talented; that’s why you feel empowered. Or perhaps you forgot you are all of those things, and you just need a reminder. Maybe you want to recover your power. Whatever it is, wether is that you need to reclaim your space, a push to ask for a salary raise or a promotion, or learn how to treat yourself like a queen, this is your playlist.
“Run the World (Girls)”
“World Wide Woman”
“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”
“I‘m Feeling Myself”
“Grown Woman”
“Freedom”
“Diva”
“Formation”
“Irreplaceable”
“Sorry”
“Bow Down
Feeling Sexy and Unapologetic
Just imagine wearing a bold lip color, your hair blowing in the wind. Your skin is glowing, but your soul even more. You are unstoppable. You are sexy and one hundred percent unapologetic about it. Turn the volume up; this list has your name.
“6 Inch”
“Savage” Ft. Meghan Thee Stallion
“***Flawless”
“Dance for You”
“Video Phone”
“Partition”
“7/11”
“Me, Myself and I”
Broken-Hearted
Who broke your heart? Does that person deserve your tears? Absolutely not! Do you need to cry it out? Unfortunately yes! Unburden your heart and remember, “There is no birth of consciousness without pain.”
“If I Were A Boy”
“Resentment”
“Irreplaceable”
“I Care”
“Girl” (Destiny’s Child)
“Best Thing I Never Had”
“Hold Up”
“1+1”
Black and Proud
Black pride forever! Celebrate your black culture and embrace your unparalleled African heritage. Honor your ancestors. We see you! We love you! We support you!
“Black Parade”
“Brown Skin Girl”
“My Power”
“Mood 4 Eva”
“Bigger”
“Party”
“Apeshit”
“Spirit”
Are you in love?
Your eyes are shining, and you lost your appetite. You are smiling uncontrollably, and that’s beautiful. Celebrate love, dancing, and singing to the love of your life.
“Crazy in Love”
“Love On Top”
“Countdown”
“Die With You”