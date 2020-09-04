Sofia Vergara Looks Stunning In This ‘90s Throwback Bikini Photo

Sofia Vergara has always been absolutely stunning, and she wanted to remind us of that fact on Thursday.

The America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram this week to share a series of throwback photos, showing off two different swimsuit looks she rocked during the 1990’s.

The first picture features Sofia in an extremely low cut black one piece suit. The actress is standing in front of some greenery as her hair perfectly blows in the wind.



The next photo leaves even less to the imagination, with Vergara posing next to a tree as she stuns in a white bikini with silver details. Her toned body glistens in the sun as she gives the camera a sultry look.

When she shared the pictures with her followers, the star wrote, “#tbt Miami Beach #The 90’s” along with some appropriately places dolphin emojis.

While she’s obviously one of the most beautiful women on earth, fans already know Sofia is much more than just good looks. As one of the judges on America’s Got Talent, it’s only right the star show off some talents of her own--and you probably won’t see this one coming.

Darci Lynne, an Oklahoma City-based singing ventriloquist, returned to America’s Got Talent last month to perform on a results episode of the show. The 15-year-old debuted her new puppet pal Ivan ”with an eye,” a violet critter who only has one eye and an Australian accent to go along with it.



This time around, Darci Lynne brings out her cranky senior citizen puppet Edna Doorknocker, but she’s got a new friend to exchange pleasantries with. Sofia Vergara joins the Season 12 winner to show off her ventriloquism skills using her wooden puppet Mr. Grumpy.

“Hi Sofia!,” Mr. Grumpy said to the Colombian actress as she sat across from the pro ventriloquist. “I haven’t seen you in a long time! You look beautiful. You look younger every day,” she joked.