Dr. Dre’s wife is filing for divorce and demanding almost $2 million in spousal support

Rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur Dr. Dre is in the news this week regarding his marriage to Nicole Young. Young filed for divorce from Dre back in June after 24 years of marriage, according to People.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Young filed documents asking for monthly payments of $1,936,399 for temporary spousal support. The 50-year-old is also seeking $5 million in legal fees, according to TMZ.

According to Newsweek, Young is reportedly asking for such a large sum each month is because she is having trouble paying her bills, as her husband controls all of their assets. He is also said to have stopped her Am Ex charges.



The couple’s lawyers have been going back and forth about whether the famous couple signed a prenuptial agreement or not when they got married back in 1996. Dre claims the couple did sign a prenuptial agreement shutting down reports that he and Young did not have one, according to People.

However, Young is disputing that claim saying she was forced to sign a prenup and her husband ripped it, rendering it invalid, according to FOX News. “Before our wedding date, Andre demanded that I sign a premarital agreement that 16 of his lawyers had drafted,” Young said in a statement attached to the filing.

“Andre, at the time, was a well-known producer and rapper in the music industry, but he had not reached anywhere near the pinnacle of his music, entertainment, and business career that he achieved during our marriage,” Young said in a statement. ”He told me that I must sign a premarital agreement or he would not marry me,” she added.

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant, and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner,” Young said.

Young added that Dre “acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me.” This supposedly took place about two to three years into their marriage, according to FOX News.

“Since the day he tore up the agreements we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void,” she claimed.

In documents obtained by People magazine, Young has requested an early trial to determine the validity of the prenup.

The couple has two children together, 23-year-old son, Truice, and 19-year-old daughter, Truly. Since Dre and Young’s teens are both considered adults, no child support is required in split negotiations, according to FOX News.