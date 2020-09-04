Youtube Star Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dead At Age 26

Lloyd Cafe Cadena, a Youtube star with over 5 million subscribers, has passed away at the age of 26.

The tragic death of the social media star was announced on his official Facebook page on Friday, September 4, only a few weeks before what would have been his 27th birthday. As of now, his cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the statement on his Facebook page read. ”May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”



Following the news being broken, hoards of fans and fellow content creators paid tribute to Cadena on their respective social media pages.

“This breaks my heart,” radio DJ and vlogger Andi Manzano Reyes wrote in the comments section. ”You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon. You will be missed Llyod.”

Host Eric Tai simply commented, “This is [crying emoji] darn you 2020!!!!”

Madam Aivan posted a picture of her and Lloyd together, writing, “Today, I’ve lost my closest friend.” She also shared a photo of a small memorial for the Youtube star, which features photos of him alongside some candles and a note that reads, “WE LOVE YOU LLOYD CADENA. YOU WILL BE FOREVER MISSED”

Ang lungkot ng mundo. 😭🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/EBWf0W59o1 — Madam Aivan (@iamaivanreigh) September 4, 2020



Just last week, Cadena shared his final Youtube video titled, “MAY BAGONG HAGDAN NA ANG BAGONG BAHAY (GOOD BYE TOBLERON STAIRS!) | | LC VLOGS #376.” Even more recently, on September 2, Lloyd tweeted, “11:11 Healing for Everyone!”

11:11 Healing for Everyone! — Lloyd Cafe Cadena (@LloydCadena) September 2, 2020

Cadena, known fondly to his fans as “Kween LC,” started making videos on YouTube about a decade ago and since then, he has accumulated millions of followers both on that platform and his other social media pages like Instagram and Twitter. Some of his most popular content includes his LC Learns series, vlogs, unboxing videos, and collaborations with other Youtubers.

Lloyd’s passing is only the latest in a string of young social media star deaths. His follows 19-year-old Landon Clifford , star of YouTube’s “Cam & Fam,” who hanged himself in August following a years long struggle with depression and drug addiction. 24-year-old Mommy vlogger Nicole Thea, died of a “massive heart attack” while she was pregnant back in July. 16-year-old Siya Kakkar, a viral sensation with more than 2 million followers on TikTok, died by suicide in June.

