Khloé Kardashian was spotted looking happy with Tristan Thompson while on a hike together

Khloé Kardashian has had her fair share of relationship drama, especially with on and off again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson . We’ve seen the drama unfold in Kardashian’s love life on both social media and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Recently because of the ongoing pandemic, baby True’s parents have been quarantining together in Los Angeles since March, according to US Weekly. Earlier this week, the pair was spotted going on a hike together in Calabasas. A source close to the couple told E! News, “They were having a casual conversation as they walked together. They seemed playful and very happy.”

For the past several months, fans were unsure if Kardashian and Thompson were back together, since the couple broke up in 2019. However, early last month multiple sources confirmed to US Weekly that the reality star and 29-year-old NBA player are back together. It seems being stuck together in quarantine did the couple some good.

Kardashian has actually been receiving some backlash from fans for reconciling with her ex and she isn’t tolerating any of it. “At this point, Khloé doesn’t really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan, she has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion,” a source told US weekly.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” the source added.

A few weeks ago, Scott Disick helped confirm the rumors of Kardashian and Thompson being back together by commenting on one of Kardashian’s bikini photos on Instagram, “@realtristan13 is a lucky man.” Since then, he’s deleted the comment but fans still were able to grab a screenshot of the comment before it disappeared.