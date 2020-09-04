Kaia Gerber leaves little to the imagination in a barely-there outfit for her 19th birthday

Model and daughter of former supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber rang in her 19th birthday on Thursday. To celebrate the big day, Gerber posted an extremely sexy Instagram picture. The black and white photo shows Gerber lying nude on her side wearing thigh-high black patent leather boots. The model’s hair is flipped over to her side and she has a perfectly done smoky eye and a nude lip. She captioned the photo, “nineteen 🖤 . “ You might have to do a double take, thinking the photo is of her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, because the resemblance between this mother and daughter is striking!

In case you’re wondering how and why Gerber posed for this photo - it’s from her Vogue Japan September cover story. This black and white photo wasn’t the only sultry photo, as Gerber’s September issue was filled with a lot of steamy pictures of the model including one where she was only wearing a corset and oversized coat, according to Page Six.