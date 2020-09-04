Kaia Gerber leaves little to the imagination in a barely-there outfit for her 19th birthday

Model and daughter of former supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber rang in her 19th birthday on Thursday. To celebrate the big day, Gerber posted an extremely sexy Instagram picture. The black and white photo shows Gerber lying nude on her side wearing thigh-high black patent leather boots. The model’s hair is flipped over to her side and she has a perfectly done smoky eye and a nude lip. She captioned the photo, “nineteen 🖤 . “ You might have to do a double take, thinking the photo is of her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, because the resemblance between this mother and daughter is striking!
In case you’re wondering how and why Gerber posed for this photo - it’s from her Vogue Japan September cover story. This black and white photo wasn’t the only sultry photo, as Gerber’s September issue was filled with a lot of steamy pictures of the model including one where she was only wearing a corset and oversized coat, according to Page Six.
@voguejapan september cover by @luigiandiango !! thank you to everyone who made my last job before quarantine the best I could ask for. it’s hard not to miss working when I get to be surrounded by so many talented people. Luigi & Iango, I love you both so dearly ❤️ THANK YOU!
Celeb friends, Karlie Kloss and Lena Dunham both wished Gerber a happy birthday. Kloss commented “Baby K!!” and Dunham said “Happy birthday queen.”
In addition to the steamy Instagram picture, Gerber has had some drama going on in her love life. This summer the 19-year-old has been linked to model, Cara Delevingne. The reported couple got matching tattoos on their feet in early August and to celebrate Delevingne’s 28th birthday, Gerber wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne,” with a a photo of their hugging feet.
Amidst all of the mushy posts between Gerber and Delevingne and rumors of the two women dating, it seems that the young model might even have a new lady friend. For Gerber’s birthday yesterday, a mystery woman posted a photo of her and Gerber kissing. The girls’ faces are covered in the photo, but we know it’s Gerber because she’s tagged in the photo. The post is captioned, “birthday baby 💞 je t’aimeeeee !!!” The mystery woman’s name is Heather and she doesn’t seem to have any other photos of her and the 19-year-old model.
Time will only tell what comes of this possible new relationship but we’ll stay glued to Instagram to see what pans out.