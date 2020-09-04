Your favorite Ukrainian pop star, NK has just released her newest video, “A huevo” - watch it exclusively here

As a child, I developed an interest in Latin American culture. My parents worked in a famous Ukrainian choir, which has toured all over the world, and for a while, they were lucky enough to live in Mexico. I remember once after a tour my dad brought me a present. It was a huge bright sombrero. We hung it on the wall, and every time I looked at it, I imagined that I would sing Latin songs in Spanish. Since then, this culture has become close to me in spirit and temperament. I could listen to Spanish songs for hours and try to repeat the words. I confess, I do feel like a cosmopolitan person because I was born in Kyiv, Ukraine grew up in Naples, Italy, toured all over the world, getting to know different traditions and meeting people from all the places I traveled.

One day I realized that one of my childhood dreams is to record a song in Spanish. I understood that in order to do this, I needed to learn the language, and moreover to plunge deeper into the history of Spanish speaking countries. And I did it. I‘m still feeling butterflies in my stomach when remembering the first interview I gave in Spanish after just four months of intensive learning of this beautiful language. It was the interview about my track “Peligroso” on the morning show ¡Despierta América! in Miami. Just follow your dreams, apply appropriate efforts and they will come true!

HOLA!: Who are some of your musical inspirations?

NK: I am inspired by the music of many artists. I really like the music, style, and vibe of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and other singers. I believe the most important are emotions conveyed in songs, videos, and music of an artist. You know, it‘s so great to meet an amazing artist from videos or YouTube, and discover that he or she is as equally open, driving, and bright in real life! When I met some of the artists at the Latin Grammy Awards, for example, it was so nice to see that they were all as open and sincere as in their music videos or on TV. For example, I adore Maluma, and when I met him in Kyiv while opening his concert, it was incredibly nice to know that in real life he is just as pleasant, intelligent, smart and hot :)

HOLA!: What are you looking forward to accomplishing in the Latin American market with your music?

NK: I want to transmit happiness and emotions of love with my music and to show that the world has no boundaries, music has no boundaries, our consciousness and dreams have no boundaries. No matter where you are from, Ukraine, or another country, you can tell your story and bring your message to the whole world. No matter what skin color you are, what nationality or orientation. No matter who you are - the main thing is to be real, to open your heart and soul, and share with the world truth and love. My dream is to inspire people around the world to do this, and now I am trying to make this dream come true. I want to say you, dear “Hola!” and all your team a special “thanks” for your support in this, and for telling my story on your pages. This is so important for me! I am eager to acquaint the world with the beautiful and rich culture of Ukraine, and likewise to familiarize my country with Latin American culture.

HOLA!: What‘s next for NK in 2020?

NK: Firstly I introduce my new hit “A huevo”, next the album “Ecléctica” on September 18. And I am really looking forward to these premieres! Don‘t forget to check it out! My first album, “Ecléctica,” was recorded in Kiev. I worked on it together with my genius husband and soulmate, Alex Potapenko, a popular rap singer, songwriter and hitmaker, and with the team of my company Nice2cu.

And for today I am already working on my next Spanish album. I was lucky enough to record it at studios in Miami and Los Angeles before the lockdown. I worked on it with the Grammy nominees songwriters, so while I‘m releasing the “Ecléctica” album, I’m already preparing the next one music bomb.