Britney Spears’ latest IG posts support the #freebritney movement

Britney Spears has been very active on Instagram for the past two days. Spears is in the middle of fighting to get her father removed from her conservatorship which has been in place since 2008. TMZ reported that Spears not only wants him removed but she wants the public to hear what he and others are doing to keep her in the conservatorship.
Her lawyer filed documents opposing her father‘s attempts at sealing parts of the case off to the public. According to TMZ, Spears is arguing that there are no medical or sensitive issues with her children to protect that would justify that the hearing is kept a secret. Spears’ conservatorship has sparked a #freebritney campaign on the internet with fans demanding that her father is released from her conservatorship and Spears is finally granted some freedom.
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn seeks more control over her fortune
Cher Says ‘Everyone In Vegas Heard Stories’ About Britney Spears Amid ‘Free Britney’ Movement
Her father told the media that the movement was a conspiracy. But according to her lawyer, Spears is aware of the #freebritney movement and supports it. Her lawyer said, “... Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.” He added, ”Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ’joke’ as James [Jamie] reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.” Her lawyer also attached an article about the #freebritney movement and said Spears ”welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”
Amid all this news, Spears has been very active on Instagram and the #freebritney supporters are already launching an investigation. According to fans, Spears allegedly went live on her boyfriend‘s Instagram account three days ago before the phone was snatched away. They claimed in the comments, “OMG yesterday Britney went on live through her boyfriends instagram for a few seconds and once he saw that, he was yelling ’Give me that!’ and abruptly snatched the phone from her hand and turned it off immediately!!!” Fans have been looking at every post for possible clues that she is sending secret messages. One fan commented “Is anyone else looking for hidden messages on each picture? 😂”
Two days ago she posted three selfies hinting at a project called “just a touch of rose” captioned, “Another sneak peek of “Just a Touch of Rose“ 🌹🌹🌹 ……. and to the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics …… well you know us girls …... it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture 💋💋💋💋💋 !!!!! Psss first pic is the original ….. no retouches !!!!!!” The caption was apparently in response to fans who suggested that she‘s posting the same pictures from the same day over and over again. Spears posted a picture sans crown in the exact same top and makeup on August 25th.
View this post on Instagram
Another sneak peek of “Just a Touch of Rose“ 🌹🌹🌹 ……. and to the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics …… well you know us girls …... it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture 💋💋💋💋💋 !!!!! Psss first pic is the original ….. no retouches !!!!!!
The next day Spears posted another video in the exact same top and said the photos were taken last month. The caption said “Okay so I had a great hair day 💁🏼♀️ ….. and yes I love this top ….. it’s one of my newer ones and a favorite for sure !!!!! Just so you know …. this was shot last month …. so were the pics with the flower crown ...... yes I shot a lot of footage because I have been loving my hair these days 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🌹🌹🌹🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😳 !!!!!!! And I just LOVE SHARING with all of you 💋⭐️😉👗👠🌹 ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!!!! PS I have always loved this @madonna song …. LA ISLA BONITA 💃🏼 !!!!!!” The video is over 1 minute long and shows Spears walking in and out of frame making funny faces and doing a silly dance. The most liked comment under the video says, “If you read her caption and still feel she is fine I don’t know what more would open your eyes”
View this post on Instagram
and yes I love this top ….. it’s one of my newer ones and a favorite for sure !!!!! Just so you know …. this was shot last month …. so were the pics with the flower crown ...... yes I shot a lot of footage because I have been loving my hair these days 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🌹🌹🌹🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😳 !!!!!!! And I just LOVE SHARING with all of you 💋⭐️😉👗👠🌹 ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!!!! PS I have always loved this @madonna song …. LA ISLA BONITA 💃🏼 !!!!!!
Earlier today she posted a video in the SAME EXACT TOP and said it was the first time in her life that she hasn‘t worn a lot of makeup. She captioned the video, “For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!! These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me 😳😳😳 ... you can actually see my freckles !!!! Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It’s all about looks .... and the press can be pretty mean ….. “why does she look so old” ... “why does she look so young” ... “why is she too big” ... “why is she too skinny” 😡😡😡😡 ?!?!!!! As Selena Gomez says ….. the world can be a nasty place ... kill them with kindness ... GOD BLESS YOU ALL ❤️❤️❤️ !!!! And with all that love right back to ya 🧡🧡🧡 !!!! Ps …. just another touch of ROSE 🌹 !!!!!”
View this post on Instagram
For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!! These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me 😳😳😳 ... you can actually see my freckles !!!! Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It’s all about looks .... and the press can be pretty mean ….. “why does she look so old” ... “why does she look so young” ... “why is she too big” ... “why is she too skinny” 😡😡😡😡 ?!?!!!! As Selena Gomez says ….. the world can be a nasty place ... kill them with kindness ... GOD BLESS YOU ALL ❤️❤️❤️ !!!! And with all that love right back to ya 🧡🧡🧡 !!!! Ps …. just another touch of ROSE 🌹 !!!!!
In her latest post she wearing a different shirt in a similar style. Spears again brought up the time she took the photo in the caption, “Just shot this one today !!! No, this is not apart of the rose project 🌹 .... but yes I had another great hair day 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😂😂😂 !!!!” The top liked comment says, “We all know u didn’t take this today.”
So what is going on with Spears? What’s with the shirt? What is a “touch of rose?” What does it all mean? We will just have to wait and see.