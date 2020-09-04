Britney Spears’ latest IG posts support the #freebritney movement

Britney Spears has been very active on Instagram for the past two days. Spears is in the middle of fighting to get her father removed from her conservatorship which has been in place since 2008. TMZ reported that Spears not only wants him removed but she wants the public to hear what he and others are doing to keep her in the conservatorship.

Her lawyer filed documents opposing her father‘s attempts at sealing parts of the case off to the public. According to TMZ, Spears is arguing that there are no medical or sensitive issues with her children to protect that would justify that the hearing is kept a secret. Spears’ conservatorship has sparked a #freebritney campaign on the internet with fans demanding that her father is released from her conservatorship and Spears is finally granted some freedom.

Her father told the media that the movement was a conspiracy. But according to her lawyer, Spears is aware of the #freebritney movement and supports it. Her lawyer said, “... Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.” He added, ”Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ’joke’ as James [Jamie] reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.” Her lawyer also attached an article about the #freebritney movement and said Spears ”welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

©GettyImages

Amid all this news, Spears has been very active on Instagram and the #freebritney supporters are already launching an investigation. According to fans, Spears allegedly went live on her boyfriend‘s Instagram account three days ago before the phone was snatched away. They claimed in the comments, “OMG yesterday Britney went on live through her boyfriends instagram for a few seconds and once he saw that, he was yelling ’Give me that!’ and abruptly snatched the phone from her hand and turned it off immediately!!!” Fans have been looking at every post for possible clues that she is sending secret messages. One fan commented “Is anyone else looking for hidden messages on each picture? 😂”

Two days ago she posted three selfies hinting at a project called “just a touch of rose” captioned, “Another sneak peek of “Just a Touch of Rose“ 🌹🌹🌹 ……. and to the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics …… well you know us girls …... it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture 💋💋💋💋💋 !!!!! Psss first pic is the original ….. no retouches !!!!!!” The caption was apparently in response to fans who suggested that she‘s posting the same pictures from the same day over and over again. Spears posted a picture sans crown in the exact same top and makeup on August 25th.