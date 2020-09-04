Beyoncé surprised Katy Perry with a huge, custom made gift to congratulate her on baby Daisy

There’s no amount of push gifts that can top receiving a gift from Beyoncé . And Katy Perry can confirm that! The new mom got two special deliveries within a week, and one of them came from Queen Bey. The “Brown Skin Girl” singer surprised Perry by sending a deluxe and custom made arrangement from Mark’s Garden. The huge, stunning, and lavish gift included white roses, white orchids, sweet peas, lisianthus, and hydrangeas in a white ceramic vase.

To make sure Katy Perry knew who the sender was, Beyoncé added a card that reads: “Congratulations on the new addition to your family!”

©@katyperry

Gifts for the “Fireworks” singer kept on coming. Lionel Richie and his girlfriend, Lisa Parig, sent a champagne box for the 35-year-old superstar accompanied by a cute mini unicorn bathrobe for baby Daisy Dove Bloom. ”Thank you, uncle @lionelrichie & auntie @lisaparigi,” Perry wrote.

The creative director of the fashion house Moschino, Jeremy Scott, who is also good friends with Perry, sent a beautiful red baby stroller adorned with a giant bow. “All the baby needs is a bed, some boob, and some love... and maybe a little Moschino by Jeremy Scott,” she joked while removing a bag from the same brand and showing her adorable dog Nugget sitting inside the carriage.

Besides taking care of her newborn and opening expensive gifts, the singer and songwriter are also promoting her newly launched album Smile. During her whole pregnancy, Katy Perry revealed she kept herself busy and very active and planned to maintain her career. “She’ll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally,” said Perry to PEOPLE, referring to her daughter with Orlando Bloom. “But I love being a working mom. I don’t think there’s anything negative about it. It’s like, ‘Wow, you can do that and that?’ All right! That’s a woman, you know?”

Now we understand why Beyoncé and Katy Perry are such good friends -- you know! “Strong enough to bear the children. Then get back to business.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announced their first daughter’s birth together, posting a photo holding Daisy’s little hands while sharing their support to UNICEF. “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy,” the United Nations agency wrote. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they revealed.⠀

“But we know we’re the lucky ones, and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers, and every eleven seconds, a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” they continued in a statement.⠀

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.”