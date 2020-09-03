Lili Reinhart reveals why returning to work on ‘Riverdale’ makes her “feel like a prisoner”

The past couple of months have been very different for everyone as we all adapt to the new normal that is life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As for actors, some are returning to Hollywood with a lot stricter regulations, which could cause for a tough transition. In a new interview with Nylon, Lili Reinhart opened up about returning to Canada to film Riverdale in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that she “feels like a prisoner” returning to work.



Throughout the interview, Reinhart let fans know she has taken the last few months in isolation to work on better understanding her own mental health, and to do that, she has also been attending virtual therapy.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost,” Lili explained. ”I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life ... I was like, ‘I’m going to go through the next however many months of shit, pure shit, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.’”

She went on to explain her experience with therapy, saying, “If you think about your brain as an attic, there‘s a corner with a box. When you open it, you let some s**t out that you’re not going to want to see or deal with. But in the end, that corner that was dark and gloomy is clean.”

Now, following all of that tough work she’s put in on herself, Lili has to go back to Vancouver to finish filming Season 4 and begin on Season 5 of Riverdale. Unfortunately, she‘s not feeling great about the transition. “We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress,” the actress revealed to Nylon. ”Five months later, we‘re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

As for why she feels trapped, Reinhart explains that the COVID-19 restrictions will force the case to stay in Canada for the duration of shooting, meaning that her holiday plans with family are completely ruined.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada,” she explained. ”That doesn’t feel good.”

“You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f***ed.”

“I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going,’” she continued. ”I need to keep going.”

Hollywood is certainly going to be a lot different moving forward, as is the rest of the world, but we’ll all get used to this new normal in due time.