Rachael Leigh Cook shares her experience with Harvey Weinstein

Rachael Leigh Cook reveals she was present in two meetings with Harvey Weinstein , the disgraced former head of Miramax, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual abuse. The star of ‘She’s All That’ confessed she thinks she could have been one of the victims involved in Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations, if it hadn’t been for her manager who attended both meetings.

The 40-year-old actress said in a recent interview that she is completely sure she would have been part of the list of list of eighty-five women who accused the movie mogul of inappropriate behavior, “absolutely, with every fibre of my being I know that,” and also revealed that “he was someone who people spoke about in a different tone, but it was years before I knew why.”

Weinstein was once at the top of the industry but his downfall was imminent when the accusations of sexual predation, including inappropriate requests for massages and intimidating sexual advances for rape, came to light. The 68-year-old former film producer denied all the allegations, however dozens of women came forward with similar assault claims, including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, and Gwyneth Paltrow, exposing him and the toxicity in the film industry.

Rachel also opened up about her new romance and said she needed “to figure out my disaster self for a while,” referencing the break-up of her 15-year-old marriage to Daniel Gillies, and added she started dating someone new, set up by a mutual friend and actress Judy Greer, “I was complaining about some online interactions that I’ve had and Judy Greer said, ‘Well, when you’re ready to meet someone nice, you should meet Kevin’”