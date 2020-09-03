Cate Blanchett is proud to support the film industry at the Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett is encouraging the reemergence of the film industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the Jury President of the Venice Film Festival, the Hollywood actress is thrilled to be present for the annual event and she couldn’t be more proud to support and help filmmakers share their work after the worldwide health crisis has affected the film industry in a major way.

The Oscar winner urges for a safe reopening of cinema gatherings, and congratulates the effort and organization of the virtual festivals, also referencing the Cannes and Berlin Film Festivals, “I applaud the organizers of the festival for their inventiveness and resilience and collaboration,” she also added, “I am here in support and solidarity with filmmakers who had to complete films under very challenging and difficult circumstances.”

The 51-year-old actress was accompanied by the star of major blockbusters Tilda Swinton, and they both took a moment to praise the decision made by the Berlin International Film Festival to award gender-neutral prizes, meaning that they would include men and women in the same award categories starting next year, replacing Best Actor and Best Actress for Best Leading Performance.

Swinton says divisions by genders are a “waste of time,” meanwhile Blanchett reveals she instinctively calls herself an “actor,” further explaining that “good performances are good performances, no matter the sexual orientation of the performer who‘s making them.” The Venice Festival has improved this year including more female directions, with 44% of the in-competition films directed by women.