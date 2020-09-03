MacKenzie Scott is the world’s richest woman and we are here for it

A few months ago, we learned that MacKenzie Scott donated nearly $1.7 billion to over a hundred different institutions after singing the Giving Pledge initiative in 2019. Along with Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates to donate part of their wealth to charity or those in need. However, it seems it doesn‘t matter how much the philanthropist takes out of her bank account, because as of this writing, she is now the world’s richest woman -- and we are here for it!

Following up on the commitment I made last year to give away the majority of my wealth in my lifetime: https://t.co/Ocb8eU5UR1. (Note my Medium account is under my new last name -- changed back to middle name I grew up with, after my grandfather Scott.) — MacKenzie Scott (@mackenziebezos) July 28, 2020

For decades women‘s financial security has been unstable due to the gender pay gap, so when females see other females winning economically, wether is by community property or inheritance, we all rejoice.

Scott was married to Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man and founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, but when they called it quits -- okay, fine! When Bezos reportedly cheated on her -- Scott ended up with US$35.6 billion in Amazon stock as a result of their ganancial community property divorce.

Her fortune kept growing, and now, her net worth is estimated to be $68 billion, as reported by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the list, she figures as the 12th wealthiest person globally, below a whole bunch of male billionaires, including her ex-husband.

Although being a billionaire is a pretty good title, Scott prefers to use her fortune to give back to the community. In April of last year, the 50-year-old novelist took social media to give the world an idea of what she was planning to do with all her coins. “Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends,” she published on Twitter. ”Happy to be giving him all of my interest, in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of Amazon stock plus voting control or my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next,” she concluded the statement.

Her tweet caused a commotion on the app; many people offered their friendship while others took it even further and asked her on a date. However, her straightforward and humble message received the reply of hundreds of females sympathizing with Scott and sharing their traumatic divorce experience. “So kind of you! I had a horrible marriage followed by a horrible divorce,” wrote one of her followers, while another one wrote: ”As a mother and ex-wife myself, I know what you have been going through...It‘s hard, but it’s life. Take it easy. Nothing happens by accident. Maybe this divorce is your path to stop being behind the scene, move on, and empower women. Cheers.”

Instead of accepting the friendship or dating offers, the world’s richest woman stuck to her word of helping others. The only thing we can expect is that more females join the billionaire club a put their fortune to the benefit of the less fortunate.