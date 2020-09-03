Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s teenagers are lookalikes of their famous parents

Actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones is very private when it comes to her personal life, especially her family. She married actor, Michael Douglas in November 2000 and they share two children together, 20-year-old Dylan, and 17-year-old Carys. The public rarely gets to see the famous couple’s children until recently.

The “Chicago” actress shared a touching Instagram post on Thursday of her children captioned, “Summer officially over in our family. Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. I love you both... And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through. This too shall pass.”

In the photo, the two teens are seen posing together with Carys looking fresh-faced and makeup-free leaning over her shirtless brother, Dylan.

Jones’s 3.5 million followers couldn’t get enough of this sweet photo of the Hollywood couple’s teens. Many comments on the photo called the picture beautiful and others commented on how much each of their kids looks like their parents, according to Hello!

The family enjoyed the end of their summer while on a dreamy vacation in Mallorca, Spain, last month, according to Mirror. Jones couldn’t help but post a beautiful picture of her daughter back in July while on vacation captioned, “My girl, in the garden.”