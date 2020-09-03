Celine Dion gets in touch with her inner ballerina in a recent Instagram post

Famed singer, Celine Dion posted a stunning black and white photo to Instagram on Tuesday showing off her inner ballerina. The post is a series of three photos all in black and white. The first photo shows the 52-year-old sitting on the floor putting on socks next to a ballet bar. The next picture is of Dion balancing on her hands and one foot with her leg pointed in the air - a complicated-looking move to say the least. The last photo shows the “My Heart Will Go On” singer at the ballet bar with her feet in fifth position - ballet lingo - and slightly leaning back. She captioned the post, “#MondayMotivation #training #ballet.”

Since tragically losing her husband, René Angélil, four years ago to cancer, becoming a widow and a single mother really took a toll on the singer. She said in an interview, “I‘ve been going through tough times. The loss of René, realizing that I was going to be a single mom. Him and I were one person, we were one. So when he passed away, I kind of felt for a moment that there was just one half of me,” according to The Things.

Since 2016, the public has been concerned about Dion’s weight loss, although she seems to be unphased by the media’s comments. It’s obvious that according to Dion’s Instagram, she loves ballet. Dion began practicing ballet after her husband’s passing with one of her backup dancers, Pepe Munoz, according to Women’s Health. “I decided, when I met Pepe, that maybe it’s a sign,” she told Marie Claire in 2019.

According to Women’s Health, during the singer’s Las Vegas residency, she would meet Pepe after performing on stage and get right into their ballet workout. “We stretch and we do the barre, we kind of improv. I do this four times a week. I’m working hard, but I like to move,” she told Marie Claire.