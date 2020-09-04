Robert Pattinson has COVID-19, halting The Batman production

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Pattinson is currently working on the new Batman movie where he will be playing the lead Bruce Wayne. Like the rest of the entertainment industry, The Batman was in it’s early stages of filming when it was forced to halt production in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to his diagnosis, they have been forced to shut down production for the second time. The news comes just days after they resumed filming in London. Warner Bros did not give specifics on who tested positive but said in a statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” However, a “highly-placed source” told Vanity Fair that it was Pattinson who tested positive. RPatz fans are losing it on Twitter and hoping for a fast recovery. Neither Pattinson nor his Representatives have released a statement.

PRAYER CIRCLE FOR ROBERT PATTINSON



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🙏 Have

🕯 a speedy 🕯

recovery 🙏

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 pic.twitter.com/fCOxoRMVoh — Robert Pattinson Fandom (@PattinsonFandom) September 3, 2020

Last month Pattinson reportedly surprised fans at the virtual DC Comics fandom event and said he was excited about his upcoming role and has always been a fan. Not only is the recent news bad for Pattinson, but it’s not a great sign for Hollywood. The entertainment industry has slowly been making moves to open back up, but the cost of starting and halting production whenever a member of cast or crew gets sick isn’t cheap. Someone who has a positive diagnosis is expected to quarantine for 14 days. Marvel had previously reported that they will have no less than three or four productions filming and onset within the next month but the recent news may be a sign that the industry isn’t ready to open back up.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and follows Batman in his second year of vigilantism as he tries to solve a series of gruesome serial killings. Paul Dano will be playing the role of The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz will star as Selina Kyle (Pre-Catwoman), and Colin Farrell will be playing the underworld figure Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin. The Batman was slated to hit theaters in October 2021. Time will tell if that release date will be pushed to a later date.