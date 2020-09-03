Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his entire family tested positive for Covid-19

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed that his whole family tested positive for COVID-19 in an 11-minute IGTV video he uploaded onto Instagram. In the video, Johnson gave his fans the update and revealed that for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks he, his wife Lauren as well as his two baby girls were all combating the virus after contracting it “from close family friends.” Johnson said, “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family and for me personally as well.“ Despite getting “knocked about” and getting his “ass kicked in the past with challenges” testing positive was different than overcoming any of his nasty injuries or struggles. Johnson said he and his family are thankfully at the other end of the virus, are no longer contagious and have gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.

Johnson knows this isn‘t always the outcome and shared, “we are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends lose their parents and loved ones to this virus. This virus is incredibly relentless, unforgiving and it is insidious.” Johnson shared that generally, babies and little children can often have little to no symptoms so their daughters had a little sore throat for the first couple days and bounced back to normal, but for Johnson and Lauren, it was a bit different and they had a “rough go.”

Johnson said he is planning on doing a Q&A down the road but wanted to share things they have learned to help everyone stay healthy and strong:

#1. The number 1 take away from Johnson is “to fight COVID-19.“ The family friends that spread the virus have no idea where they picked it up. Johnson‘s first step to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to have all of your close family and friends tested before they come over to your house.

#2. Johnson‘s second tip to help combat the virus is to commit to health and wellness and boost your immune system with things like antioxidants.

#3. Johnson’s final tip was to wear your mask despite the politicization that has come from wearing one. Johnson said, “it just baffles me that some people out there including some politicians take this idea of wearing masks and make it apart of the political agenda. It‘s not political, it’s the right thing to do and it’s the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself and for your family and loved ones but also for your fellow human beings.”