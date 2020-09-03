Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper will be making his acting debut in the upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie

Cooper Hoffman, the son of late Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman will co-star with singer-songwriter Alana Haim, in the coming of age story that is set in the San Fernando Valley. The project also features eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper and Bennie Safdie. This is the younger Hoffman’s acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s feature which is set at MGM.

So far, the information shared by Deadline says that the younger Hoffman will play the child actor protagonist. His dad worked with Anderson on several movies. They had a longtime collaboration that began back in 1996 (Hard Eight), and continued with Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love, and The Master.

The younger Hoffman and Haim are both making their respective acting debuts. Although Haim has previously worked with Anderson on a number of music videos including those for tracks “Summer Girl” and “Little of Your Love”.