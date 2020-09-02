Kanye West tops list of highest paid celebrity men

Kanye West tops the list of highest paid celebrities according to Forbes magazine’s top-earning male celebrity, making the majority of his fortune from his footwear, apparel brand, and his music. The successful rapper and entrepreneur, raked in an estimated $150 million last year and $180 million in 2020.

West is followed by professional tennis player Roger Federer and soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, each earning over $100 million. Forbes magazine takes into account pretax income before deducting fees for agents, managers, and lawyers. The list also includes television personalities, entertainers, actors, athletes, and singers, featuring Tyler Perry with $97 million, basketball legend LeBron James, and Dwayne Johnson with $87 million.

The 43-year-old controversial music producer appeared on Cannon’s Class, Nick Cannon’s podcast, and revealed to have more money than U.S. leader Donald Trump, as he was asked if his presidential campaign is being funded by Republicans. Cannon asked if he was being paid “to be a distraction,” to which Kanye answered and referenced his own fortune, “Bro can’t nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump.”

Kanye has climbed to the top, as Forbes has shown throughout the years showing also an estimated $30 million in 2014, however his family also shares immense wealth. Kylie Jenner, his 23-year-old sister-in-law was crowned on Monday as the rich queen of the celebrity world, with a $590 million dollar fortune between 2019 and 2020. Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife, is also on the list of highest paid female celebrities on the seventh spot.