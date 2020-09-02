Selena Gomez Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss In Black Puma Bodysuit

Selena Gomez is looking happy and healthy in her most recent flicks.

The star showed off her figure in the new music video for her song, “Ice Cream,” which debuted last week. Wearing a form-fitting black and white Puma bodysuit as one of her looks, the 28-year-old is letting everyone know how much she‘s slimmed down following years of body shaming from fans and the media.

On the same day that Selena released behind-the-scenes footage from her video shoot, she spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine about feeling “insecure” recently due to her weight fluctuations caused by lupus.

“I‘ve gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot, so I’ve had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn’t matter at all,” she told the mag. ”It’s just hateful. It’s all it is. So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community—into a lifestyle that’s beyond makeup and showing you how to apply it. It’s about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it]. I don’t want this to be about me. I know obviously it’s created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it.”

A few years ago, the former Disney star was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition causing inflammation to the joints, skin and other organs, according to the National Health Society. Her condition got so dire, Selena had to have kidney transplant surgery after facing kidney failure. Her lifelong friend and fellow actress, Francia Raisa, was the one to give Gomez a kidney.