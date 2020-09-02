Selena Gomez Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss In Black Puma Bodysuit

Selena Gomez is looking happy and healthy in her most recent flicks.
The star showed off her figure in the new music video for her song, “Ice Cream,” which debuted last week. Wearing a form-fitting black and white Puma bodysuit as one of her looks, the 28-year-old is letting everyone know how much she‘s slimmed down following years of body shaming from fans and the media.
On the same day that Selena released behind-the-scenes footage from her video shoot, she spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine about feeling “insecure” recently due to her weight fluctuations caused by lupus.
“I‘ve gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot, so I’ve had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn’t matter at all,” she told the mag. ”It’s just hateful. It’s all it is. So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community—into a lifestyle that’s beyond makeup and showing you how to apply it. It’s about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it]. I don’t want this to be about me. I know obviously it’s created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it.”
A few years ago, the former Disney star was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition causing inflammation to the joints, skin and other organs, according to the National Health Society. Her condition got so dire, Selena had to have kidney transplant surgery after facing kidney failure. Her lifelong friend and fellow actress, Francia Raisa, was the one to give Gomez a kidney.
View this post on Instagram
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Back in 2019, the star told Giving Back Generation she had to go on medication to treat her lupus, which ended up making her gain some weight.
“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that‘s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she admitted.
Before revealing her diagnosis to the world, the Rare Beauty founder felt attacked on social media for her new shape, because no one knew at the time she was treating her condition. “It‘s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest,” she said. ”So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life.”
Luckily, the star looks happier and healthier than ever in her most recent video, so it seems like things are going well amid her Rare Beauty launch.