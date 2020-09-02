Eva Longoria is helping to inspire Latinas everywhere with a new nonprofit initiative, “She Se Puede”

Eva Longoria is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for her svelte bikini body. The actress and activist is one of the many Latina women behind the new digital lifestyle community, “She Se Puede,” which translates to “she can.” ﻿According to PR Newswire, this new nonprofit initiative which launched on Monday, is a community “built to inspire, affirm, and inform Latinas Latinas so they can leverage their power to transform their lives, their families, their community and their nation.”

The powerhouse women behind “She Se Puede” are considered “leaders from the worlds of organizing, politics, and entertainment.” Alex Martínez Kondracke, America Ferrera, Carmen Perez, Christy Haubegger, Elsa Collins, Eva Longoria Bastón, Jess Morales Rocketto, Mónica Ramírez, Olga Segura, and Stephanie Valencia are all founders of this inspiring community.

“This election year, everyone is reminded of the Latino population numbers and how fast we are growing as a community. But let‘s be clear: demography is not destiny. Unless and until we believe in our own potential and realize our own power, we will remain underrepresented as a political and cultural force,” said actress America Ferrera.

This new mission is to encourage Latinas to use their voice and realize their power. It’ll be a sense of community for like-minded people to come together and encourage one another.

“‘She Se Puede’ curates content for Latinas of all kinds by sharing relatable articles, videos, and photos celebrating stories of Latina achievement big and small. She Se Puede showcases a modern Latina lifestyle that includes health, parenting, food, beauty, and civic engagement,” said in a press release.

“So when we say empowerment, we mean we want Latinas to feel empowered in everything that they do, from their careers to their workouts, to what food they eat, and even how they can request their mail-in ballot,” said Longoria.

Activist and civil rights attorney, Mónica Ramírez also added saying, “There are so many heroes among us, but too often our stories aren‘t being told. “She Se Puede” is a platform that will amplify efforts that support Latinas and empower us all to feel confident that we can make change ourselves,” according to “She Se Puede’s” press release.

The platform will be made up of virtual events, weekly emails, and social media posts that will share all news related to and impacting Latinas everywhere, according to PR Newswire.