Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Netflix Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying low since they made their move to Los Angeles, but it looks like they‘ve actually been working on something major behind-the-scenes all along.

The royal couple just signed a huge deal with Netflix.

Since they moved to California earlier this year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pitching TV and movie plans around Hollywood. Now, under their new, multi-year deal at the streaming giant, the couple will create documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and even children‘s series.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

The couple is going to focus on creating a wide variety of series about stories and issues that are close to their hearts, including highlighting their newly formed nonprofit, Archewell. Plus, they already have several projects already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series centered on inspirational women.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” the couple continued. “We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Within their deal, the Duke and Duchess want to make sure they highlight diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, and they are committed to diverse hiring practices for key roles at their production company, according to a source familiar with the deal.

“Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos added. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

While they‘re known now for their life within the Royal family, Meghan and Harry and no strangers to Hollywood.

Meghan previously starred in the legal drama Suits and, more recently, narrated the Disney Plus documentary Elephants. The non-fiction film benefitted Elephants Without Borders, an organization that protects wildlife in Botswana. Still, sources say Markle has no plans to get back into acting.

As for Harry, he recently worked with the filmmakers of Netflix’s documentary Rising Phoenix, a feature that takes a look at the global impact of the Paralympic Games.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on such a major deal!