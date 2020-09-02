Kim Kardashian is smoking hot in a neon pink skimpy bikini while on a trip in Mexico

Despite all the drama and headlines that have taken place these past few months between Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West , Kardashian seems to be having a great summer and isn’t letting quarantine stop her from living her best life.

We’ve been seeing Kardashian vacationing all over with her family. Back in June, we saw Kardashian posing with West in front of a gorgeous Wyoming backdrop. She then was seen looking gorgeous posing on a boat in a bikini with a bright orange top on. We even got a glimpse into the SKIMS founder’s athletic side when she posted a photo of her and North paddle-boating standing up, and then when the 39-year-old posted a video of her wake surfing.

The selfie queen is no stranger to taking sexy bikini pictures so it was about time she posted another one to her Instagram. On Monday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a series of photos of her wearing a skimpy hot pink bikini showing off her toned physique in a while on a trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Reportedly, Kardashian was in Mexico for work, but that didn’t stop the reality star from snapping a few sexy pictures for the gram.