Kim Kardashian is smoking hot in a neon pink skimpy bikini while on a trip in Mexico

Despite all the drama and headlines that have taken place these past few months between Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West , Kardashian seems to be having a great summer and isn’t letting quarantine stop her from living her best life.
We’ve been seeing Kardashian vacationing all over with her family. Back in June, we saw Kardashian posing with West in front of a gorgeous Wyoming backdrop. She then was seen looking gorgeous posing on a boat in a bikini with a bright orange top on. We even got a glimpse into the SKIMS founder’s athletic side when she posted a photo of her and North paddle-boating standing up, and then when the 39-year-old posted a video of her wake surfing.
The selfie queen is no stranger to taking sexy bikini pictures so it was about time she posted another one to her Instagram. On Monday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a series of photos of her wearing a skimpy hot pink bikini showing off her toned physique in a while on a trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Reportedly, Kardashian was in Mexico for work, but that didn’t stop the reality star from snapping a few sexy pictures for the gram.
Kardashian captioned the photo, “Happy Place,” and is seen laying on her side in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean. The post received over five million likes. Keep swiping and you’ll see a few more photos in the post that are of Kardashian walking along the beach, giving her followers an even better view of her hourglass figure, another photo is of her sticking out her tongue, and the last in the batch is a short clip of Kardashian posing in the pool. In addition to the sexy bikini, the 39-year-old is wearing her hair in two slicked back braids, with a full face of makeup on.
In Kardashian’s Instagram stories the other day, the KKW Beauty founder told her 187 million followers that she brought back the hairstyle that she wore in her last trip to Cabo, referencing the braids in her photo. Kardashian then credited celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton and celebrity make-up artist Hrush Achemyan for the stunning look.
Although we’re slightly jealous and dreaming of being on a beach in Mexico like Kardashian, as long as she’s posting photos of her trips, we’ll continue living vicariously through her.