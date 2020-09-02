Berlinale 2020 - The Roads Not Taken - Premiere

Salma Hayek shares photo featuring daughter Valentina while looking fabulous celebrating her 54th birthday

The ‘Grown Ups’ actress took to Instagram to discuss her worries about climate change.

BY

 Salma Hayek  shared a powerful Instagram post on Tuesday while showing a glimpse of her daughter. The 54-year-old is relatively private when it comes to her personal life so although she included her 12-year-old daughter, Valentina, in this photo, fans didn’t get to see much too much of her.

Hayek’s post was about climate change and her wanting to take a stand against it. The photo is of Hayek and her daughter’s hands making a pinky promise. The caption read, “It is in my maternal instinct to dream for my children the best future I can possibly give them, but with the worsening of environmental conditions, I worry what kind of world my children and my grandchildren will inherit. Stand with me in the fight against climate change. Let’s make a pinky promise to our children to do our best for the environment and #VoteLikeAMadre November 3rd. @jlo, @evamendes let’s make a difference!”

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 It is in my maternal instinct to dream for my children the best future I can possibly give them, but with the worsening of environmental conditions, I worry what kind of world my children and my grandchildren will inherit. Stand with me in the fight against climate change. Let’s make a pinky promise to our children to do our best for the environment and #VoteLikeAMadre November 3rd. @jlo, @evamendes let’s make a difference!” “Mi instinto materno me hace soñar para mis hijos el mejor futuro que les pueda yo dar. Pero con el empeoramiento de la condicion ambiental, me preocupa que mundo les vamos a heredar a nuestros hijos y nietos. Acompáñenme en la lucha para el medio ambiente haciendo la promesa del dedito a nuestros hijos y votar como una madre el 3 de noviembre. ¡ @jlo, @evamendes hagamos la diferencia!” #votelikeamadre

 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

 

The Mexican actress shares Valentina with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and the couple has been married since 2009. Hayek, Pinault, and their daughter have been vacationing in Greece recently, but it seems that Hayek isn’t letting a family getaway get in the way of bringing awareness to something that’s important to her.

In addition to using Instagram to stand up against climate change and urging her fans to vote, Hayek has been sharing photos of herself enjoying the relaxing trip, including some bikini shots prior to her 54th birthday, which happens to be today.

One photo, in particular, was of Hayek looking stunning in a black one-piece bathing suit and a large hat. She captioned the photo, “Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation!”

 

Then this morning, the “Like a Boss” actress posted another photo of her in a yellow cut-out bathing suit with a matching yellow skirt having a blast celebrating her birthday in Greece. She wrote, “I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨”

 

Happy birthday Salma!

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More