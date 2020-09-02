Sienna Miller splits with Lucas Zwirner after engagement rumors

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner reportedly split up following engagement rumors back in January, when the 29-year-old gallery owner proposed to the star of American Sniper. The couple had maintained their relationship private and were never public about the engagement.

Sienna was photographed back in February wearing a diamond ring in New York, during the Writer’s Guild of America awards and afterwards with Zwirner around the city. The actress had not only kept the relationship out of the spotlight, but had previously mentioned it was a nice change to date someone outside of the world of show business.

The 38-year-old actress has been engaged before on two different occasions, once with Jude Law enduring a controversial breakup, and with Tom Sturridge with whom she shares a daughter and remains friendly.

The popular romance was talked about in Hollywood and the Art world, as Lucas is the editorial director of publishing house David Zwirner Books. The couple is rumored to have parted ways for good, however the reason is unknown even though sources close to them said they were going through a rough patch recently.

Miller‘s latest film ‘Wander Darkly’ is written and directed by Tara Miele, co-starring with Diego Luna, Aimee Carrero and Beth Grant, in an interview for the movie she explained why she felt she wanted to be involved in the project, saying “every single time I read the script I cried.” The American drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, to which the actress attended accompanied by Zwirner.