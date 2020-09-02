Bradley Cooper takes strict measures to protect his mother

Bradley Cooper opens up about his strict lockdown measures, protecting the health of his mother at all costs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview the Hollywood actor described his experience during quarantine, as he is currently living with his 80-year-old mother Gloria and his three-year-old daughter Lea, from his previous relationship with Irina Shayk .

Cooper talked about not being able to leave his house because he’s afraid of how the virus could affect his mother’s health;“My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house,” the actor stated that “if she gets it, it’s over.”

The actor is trying to protect his family of the deadly disease, and is currently living with them “in a little townhouse,” with their two dogs, he also joked and added that “thankfully there’s a backyard.” He described part of his routine in quarantine as running a one-man preschool, “we get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.“

The star is very close to his family, and moved with his parents in 2011 before his father Charles passed away from lung cancer, he has also said that they “need each other,” and that he enjoys spending time with his mother, “She‘s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches.“

Gloria has been photographed with her son at different Hollywood events, including the 2019 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture for ‘A Star Is Born.’