Mariah Carey Opens Up About ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Interview On ‘Ellen’

Mariah Carey is finally revealing what it was like to have her pregnancy outed on television by Ellen DeGeneres.

The popular daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is currently at the center of controversies surrounding allegations of harassment and misconduct among the staff, which has caused a number of people to come forward and talk about their time on the series. While most of DeGeneres‘ celebrity friends--including big names like Kevin Hart and Katy Perry --did their best to defend Ellen against any negative stories, that wasn’t the case for Mariah Carey.

The iconic singer has finally spoken about her negative experience on the show, opening up about the time Ellen forced her to confirm pregnancy rumors by offering her a glass of champagne on-air that she then had to turn down.

Very shortly after the interview, Carey has a miscarriage, which she had to announce to the world, since DeGeneres made her private pregnancy public information.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Carey recalls the experience, saying, “I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn‘t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Mariah added that there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have seen implemented, but what am I supposed to do?”

It seems like Carey really doesn‘t want to be in the middle of those making negative allegations against Ellen, but still, she can’t deny the fact that her time on the show wasn’t handled correctly.

There have been rumors swirling over the past few months that all of these negative testimonies about Ellen DeGeneres and her workplace have been leading to the show‘s cancellation. Luckily for fans of the show, one of the series’ producers, Andy Lassner, denied those claims last month.

Mariah Carey‘s experience having her pregnancy outed on the show is just one example viewers have pointed out when hearing about claims that DeGeneres isn’t as warm and loving as she tries to portray on TV. While a lot of the allegations are coming from employees behind the scenes, other celebrity examples noticed by fans include an awkward interview with Dakota Johnson, Ellen making fun of Sofía Vergara’s accent, and other on-air instances where she humiliates audience members for her own entertainment.

Ellen has responded to the allegations of harassment behind-the-scenes at her show, though she didn’t acknowledge the allegations against her, specifically.

“I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that,” DeGeneres wrote in a statement. “Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”