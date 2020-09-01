Cardi B Becomes The New Face Of Balenciaga

Cardi B has taken over the Louvre with a massive Balenciaga billboard following the announcement that she is the new face of the brand.

The announcement of this deal along with the campaign marks a couple firsts for the company. This includes the first photo released from Balenciaga’s fall 2020 campaign, creative director Demna Gvasalia’s first use of a celebrity in a campaign since taking the helm in 2015, and Cardi B’s first time starring in a campaign for a major fashion brand.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the campaign was self-styled and self-produced during lockdown by the brand’s frequent collaborators. Gvasalia himself selected Cardi B’s look, dressing the star in a black evening gown with an asymmetric neckline, built-in gloves, and--of course--shoes that look like socks. The look is complimented perfectly by Cardi‘s sharp and shiny black bob.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper actually shot the image herself, according to the brand, taking the images in Los Angeles during lockdown. The photo shows her in a setting that‘s probably very familiar to the mom, which features Belcalis lounging in a backyard surrounded by scattered toys and a single white Balenciaga Neo Classic handbag.

The Louvre billboard will be up for all of September, but a spokeswoman told WWD that it will also be displayed throughout Paris and in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

This is a big moment for Cardi B not only because it makes her the face of a major high-fashion campaign, but because this is a brand that she‘s talked about in the past.

Fans of the rapper already know the famous line we‘re referring to on her 2018 track, “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

“Now I like dollars, I like diamonds

I like stunting, I like shining

I like million dollar deals

Where‘s my pen? B***h I’m signin,“ Cardi raps.

“I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks

I like going to the jeweler, I put rocks all in my watch“

Clearly, this is exciting for the Bronx rapper, who posted to Instagram to share the exciting news on Tuesday.

“Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign!” Cardi exclaimed in her caption. ”I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!”