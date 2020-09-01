Gigi Hadid looks like a beautiful fairy in her summer maternity shoot photos

Just last week, we were graced with stunning photos of pregnant Gigi Hadid . The 25-year-old model shared to Instagram a series of black and white photos from a maternity shoot she did a few months prior. Luckily for the Internet, as we’re anxiously awaiting the arrival of Hadid’s first child, the model blessed us again when she posted even more photos of her pregnant belly on Monday. This time around, some of the pictures were colored.
She captioned the first photo, “a few more from 7.26 🧚.” Fashion photographers Luigi and Iango took the shots of the soon to be mother. She was styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and her makeup was done by Erin Parsons, according to Elle.
In the picture, Hadid is wearing a green sheer drape gown that goes up to her neck and exposes her chest, arms, pregnant belly, and leg. Her dark wavy blonde hair is blowing in the wind across her face. Hadid’s makeup look is kept simple with glowy skin, a subtle smoky eye, and a peachy nude lip.
The other post from Hadid is a black and white picture of the 25-year-old wearing a white sports bra and a pair of unbuttoned dark jeans. Hadid is posing with one hand in her back pocket and the other cradling her belly. In the photo, her hair is pushed off her face, and she’s wearing layered necklaces and hoop earrings. She captioned the photo, “33 weeks ♡.”
Hadid also posted a behind the scenes clip from her maternity shoot. In the short video, the model is wearing the green sheer dress posing holding her belly against a grey backdrop. Hadid is, of course, a pro posing so beautifully for the camera in the video.
This is the first child for Hadid and her on and off again boyfriend, One Direction member Zayn Malik . Although the couple has been very private about their upcoming little bundle of joy, Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, hinted in an interview when her daughter will be giving birth.
In an April interview with RTL Boulevard, she said “I am excited to become Oma in September.” Oma is a commonly used term for Grandma in the Netherlands where Yolanda is from, according to BuzzFeed. That can only mean that baby Hadid is possibly due any day now!